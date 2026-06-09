Car bomb explosion outside Moscow kills driver — investigative authority

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. A car bomb explosion has killed the driver in the town of Balashikha outside Moscow, the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

"According to investigators, a BMW X3 car was blown up while passing by an apartment building on Koldunova Street in the Aviatory District of Balashikha at about 5:30 a.m. on June 9. As a result, the driver sustained multiple injuries and died at the scene," the statement reads.

The Main Investigation Department of the Russian Investigative Committee in the Moscow Region has launched a criminal probe into the car bomb explosion. "Investigators and forensic experts, together with detectives, are inspecting the scene of the incident. A number of required forensic examinations will be carried out in the near future, including medical and explosives analysis," the investigative authority added.