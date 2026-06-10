Kuwait air defense systems repelling aerial attack — General Staff

DOHA, June 10. /TASS/. Kuwait’s air defense systems are currently intercepting hostile aerial targets, the emirate’s General Staff reported.

"Kuwaiti air defense systems are currently confronting hostile aerial targets in accordance with approved operational procedures," the statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) said.

Earlier, Bahraini authorities reported repelling aerial attacks launched by Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, Iran’s elite military units) stated that it had carried out missile strikes on US bases in the region.