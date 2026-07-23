MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Belitskoye in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the town of Belitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,420 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,420 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 275 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 215 troops, a US-made armored personnel carrier and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 195 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 350 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, about 345 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and over 40 troops and a field artillery gun in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 275 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 275 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Ryzhevka, Ulanovo and Mogritsa in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, two motorized infantry brigades and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Sosnovka, Bolshiye Prokhody, Dementiyevka and Rubezhnoye in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 275 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 17 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 215 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed a US-made armored personnel carrier and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Grushevka, Blagodatovka, Studenok and Olgovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost an estimated 215 personnel, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, an armored combat vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the past 24 hours, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Slavyansk, Belenkoye, Nikolaipolye, Kondratovka, Orekhovatka, Kramatorsk and Nikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 195 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 20 motor vehicles and two artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 350 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 350 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Sergeyevka, Gruzskoye, Novotroitskoye, Svetloye, Novogrigorovka, Novonikolayevka and Rubezhnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Ivanovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 350 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 13 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns, two electronic warfare stations, an electronic surveillance station and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 345 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 345 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of an assault brigade, two air assault brigades and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Volchanskoye and Gavrilovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Zarnitsa, Lyubitskoye, Nikolskoye and Obshcheye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 345 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates over 40 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated more than 40 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy field artillery gun in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Zapasnoye, Orekhov and Yulyevka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Over 40 [Ukrainian] military personnel, 17 motor vehicles and a field artillery gun were destroyed," it said.

Russian forces strike sites for assembly, storage of Ukrainian long-range UAVs

Russian forces struck sites for the production and storage of Ukrainian long-range unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian battlegroups struck workshops for the assembly and sites for the storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, fuel and energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 146 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 480 Ukrainian UAVs, seven smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 480 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and seven smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down seven guided aerial bombs, eight rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 480 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys Ukrainian naval drone over past day

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed a Ukrainian naval drone in Black Sea waters over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed an uncrewed surface vessel of the Ukrainian army in Black Sea waters," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 673 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 187,478 unmanned aerial vehicles, 667 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,269 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,765 multiple rocket launchers, 35,876 field artillery guns and mortars and 67,230 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.