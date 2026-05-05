MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. A TASS report on Kiev's preparation of terrorist attacks in the northern seas with the help of Oslo has caused a great resonance in Norway, Russian ambassador to Norway Nikolay Korchunov said in an interview with TASS.

"A TASS April 9 report on the preparation by the Kiev regime with the assistance of military specialists from the Norwegian Navy of terrorist attacks against Russian vessels in the Barents and Norwegian Seas caused a significant media response here," the diplomat noted.

According to him, the Norwegian army "expectedly denied it," and local experts "saw an element of information warfare and 'an alarming' tightening of Moscow's rhetoric against Oslo in this publication."

"For our part, we consistently convey to our Norwegian colleagues the seemingly simple idea that the increase in certain threats to Russia's national security coming from Norway or as a result of its support for actions directed against our country by third countries will inevitably lead to a directly proportional increase in risks for Norway itself," Korchunov concluded.

Earlier, a military-diplomatic source told TASS that the Kiev regime with the assistance of military specialists from the Norwegian Navy is preparing terrorist attacks against Russian ships in the Barents and Norwegian Seas.