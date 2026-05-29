MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, Russian Presidential Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, called German industry uncompetitive.

"German industry has become uncompetitive and is being destroyed because of 30-40% higher energy costs due to decoupling from Russian energy," he wrote on the X social network.

This is how he commented on Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks about the Nord Stream pipeline and Europe's rejection of Russian energy. Answering questions from reporters, the President asked whether the construction of Nord Stream was bad for the German state and economy, and whether, as a result, they were better off after rejecting Russian energy.