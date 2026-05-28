Baltic states should not talk about strikes on Kaliningrad — Croatian president

BELGRADE, May 29. /TASS/. Baltic politicians should not discuss the possibility of NATO strikes on Russia’s Kaliningrad Region; the principle of bloc solidarity requires responsible behavior from alliance members, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic stated.

"Week after week, I hear high-ranking officials of some Baltic states call for an attack on the Kaliningrad Region. This is more than just frivolity. Such statements should not be made," the Croatian leader said during a ceremony marking the 35th anniversary of the national armed forces.

Milanovic also noted that a contingent of the Croatian armed forces is stationed in Lithuania and emphasized that alliance solidarity "also implies responsibility."