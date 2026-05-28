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Ukraine crisis

Grossi calls Zaporozhye NPP losing contact with outside world on May 27 concerning

The IAEA chief stated that the agency would "continue to investigate what caused this communication blackout and discuss how to prevent a recurrence"

VIENNA, May 28. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has called the nearly 12-hour loss of communication with the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on May 27 "concerning."

"For many hours, we were unable to contact our team of experts at the site, and the plant was unable to communicate with the outside world in the usual way. This was clearly a very concerning event in terms of nuclear safety and security," he was quoted as saying by the Agency’s press service, adding that the IAEA team would "continue to investigate what caused this communication blackout and discuss how to prevent a recurrence."

On May 27, the Ukrainian army launched another attack on Energodar, near which the nuclear power plant is located. As a result, the city was left without communications and partially without power. There were no casualties. Energodar regularly faces fierce attacks from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In May, the number of attacks increased significantly compared to previous months of 2026.

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