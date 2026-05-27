EU promises Kiev €28.3 billion, integration into its drone projects

BRUSSELS, May 27. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has promised to transfer €28.3 billion to Kiev this year for military needs from the community’s €90 billion funding package for Kiev, as well as to fully integrate the country into European drone manufacturing projects, according to her post on X following a phone talk with Vladimir Zelensky.

"Air defense and drone and counter-drone capabilities are among Europe’s most urgent defense priorities. And Ukraine will be fully integrated into these efforts," she stated.

"This year alone, it will provide €28.3 billion to help cover Ukraine’s military needs," von der Leyen added.