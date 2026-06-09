Russian troops strike Ukrainian army’s transport, energy sites over past day

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russian troops struck ammunition and fuel depots, transport and energy infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment sites over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck ammunition and fuel depots, transport and energy infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,330 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,330 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 240 troops and 17 motor vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 230 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and over 115 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 325 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 345 troops and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 75 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 17 enemy motor vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Ivolzhanskoye, Khoten, Petrushevka and Novaya Sech in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Pisarevka, Liptsy, Ryasnoye and Losevka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 240 personnel and 17 motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Grushevka and Chervony Oskol in the Kharkov Region, Sidorovo, Shchurovo and Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 230 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 17 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun, two multiple rocket launchers and three electronic surveillance stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 115 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 115 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Nikolayevka, Starodubovka, Malinovka, Rai-Aleksandrovka and Piskunovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 115 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 18 motor vehicles, three artillery guns and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 325 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 325 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an airborne brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Dobropolye, Svyatogorovka, Sergeyevka, Kucherov Yar and Vasilevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 325 personnel, three armored combat vehicles and eight motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 345 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 345 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an air assault brigade and two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Gavrilovka, Velikomikhailovka and Kolomiytsy in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Lesnoye, Nezhenka and Lyubitskoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 345 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 11 motor vehicles and two self-propelled artillery systems in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 75 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 75 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Orekhov, Kirovo and Grigorovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 75 [Ukrainian] military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 14 motor vehicles and four electronic warfare stations were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 551 Ukrainian UAVs, two HIMARS rockets in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 551 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and two US-made HIMARS rockets over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down nine guided aerial bombs, two rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 551 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 158,998 unmanned aerial vehicles, 661 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,677 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,731 multiple rocket launchers, 35,281 field artillery guns and mortars and 63,687 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.