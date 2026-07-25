US warned Ukraine against strikes on oil infrastructure in Black Sea — WSJ

NEW YORK, July 25. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump warned Ukraine against carrying out strikes on vessels and oil infrastructure belonging to third countries in the Black Sea, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a source.

The administration views the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) as a critical route for transporting energy resources from Kazakhstan to European markets, serving as an alternative to Russian supplies, the source told the newspaper.

According to the source, Chevron CEO Mike Wirth raised the issue of collateral damage from Ukraine's strikes during talks with White House officials. The company holds a 15% stake in the CPC and has an interest in protecting its infrastructure.

A series of drone attacks targeted tankers near the CPC's marine terminal in July. Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said Astana does not rule out seeking compensation for the damage. About 80% of Kazakhstan's oil exports are transported through the CPC.