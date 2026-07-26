MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Over the past day, the North battlegroup destroyed 38 drone control points, 402 aircraft-type drones, 60 heavy copters, all-terrain vehicles and robotic platforms, head of the group's press center Vasily Mezhevykh said.

"38 UAV control points, 402 aircraft-type UAVs, 60 heavy combat drones of the R-18 type, three ATVs and eight enemy ground-based robotic complexes of the enemy were discovered and destroyed," he said.

According to Mezhevykh, the Ukrainian army also lost five mortars and 12 vehicles.