Russian Foreign Ministry to compile evidence on Kirillovka attack for international bodies

LUGANSK, July 25. /TASS/. Russia's Foreign Ministry will compile evidence related to the Ukrainian strikes on tourist recreation centers in Kirillovka in the Zaporozhye Region and submit it to international bodies, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS, saying the international community should be made aware of the cynical attack.

"The deliberate nature [of the strike on the tourist recreation centers] is absolutely clear and requires no additional proof. We are now collecting all the evidence in detail, and it will certainly be passed on to our representatives at international venues. The entire international community must be informed about this terrorist attack," he said.

Miroshnik believes the Ukrainian armed forces had planned the attack in advance and deliberately chose the timing. "We are convinced that this terrorist attack was planned in advance and that the most suitable moment was chosen: a summer weekend at a tourist recreation center," he said.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over the attack, the committee's spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

Earlier, Zaporozhye Region Governor Evgeny Balitsky said Ukrainian forces had struck recreation centers in Kirillovka. Fourteen people were reported injured, including three children. Eight people were killed, including two children.