Iran’s elite forces report destroying 11 US warplanes on ground since July 8

TEHRAN, July 25. /TASS/. The official spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hossein Mohebbi, said the Iranian armed forces destroyed 11 US military aircraft on the ground starting from July 8.

"Since July 8, the armed forces of Iran destroyed 11 US fighter jets and aircraft on the ground, at US military bases in the region," Mohebbi told the Tasnim news agency in an interview.

In his words, IRGC has destroyed one F-15 fighter jet, one P-8 Poseidon spy plane, one C17 military transport plane and eight refueling tankers. He added that 17 reconnaissance and attack drones were also destroyed as a result of Iranian attacks.