Iran condemns Ukrainian strike on its commercial ship in Caspian Sea

TEHRAN, July 25. /TASS/. Tehran strongly condemns Ukraine’s strike on an Iranian commercial ship in the Caspian Sea, which left a crew member dead, the Islamic Republic’s foreign ministry said.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic strongly condemns the Ukrainian regime’s attack on an Iranian commercial ship in the Caspian Sea, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday. As a result, an explosion occurred aboard the ship, which left one sailor killed and another one wounded," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that this attack violates Section 4 Article 2 of the UN Charter and constitutes an act of aggression.

Iran reserves the right to take measures in response to Ukraine’s attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, the Islamic Republic’s Foreign Ministry said.

"Based on core principles and norms of the international law, particularly the right for legitimate self-defense, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to defend its national interests and security," the statement reads.

The ministry emphasized that all responsibility "for consequences of the Ukrainian regime’s risky actions" will rest solely on Ukraine and its allies.