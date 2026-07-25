Russia, Kazakhstan have no unresolved issues — Kazakh president

OMSK, July 25. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said his country has no unresolved issues with Russia.

"The strategic nature of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia is, without any doubt, an important factor of sustainable economic development and better transport cohesion on the entire Eurasian continent," he said.

"I’d like to emphasize, there are no unresolved issues between our countries, nor issues that cannot be solved. We are truly and sincerely ready to meet each other halfway," he said during the 22nd Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum in the Siberian city of Omsk.

Tokayev also thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for hospitality and organizational level of the event.

"I’m convinced that the agreements reached will gradually strengthen the strategic partnership and allied relations between our countries," the Kazakh leader added.