Typhoon forces evacuation of over 710,000 people in southern China

SHANGHAI, July 26. /TASS/. The southern Chinese province of Guangdong has evacuated more than 710,000 people due to typhoon Hongxia (international name Noul), according to the Nanfang Daily newspaper.

Most people were temporarily displaced in the urban districts of Huizhou (205,000) and Shanwei (192,000).

Earlier, the provincial headquarters for flood and drought control said 340,000 people had been evacuated.

Typhoon Hongxia with a wind speed of 45 meters per second struck Guangdong in the early morning on Sunday. It is moving north, gradually weakening. Heavy rains are expected in the provinces of Guangdong, Jiangxi and Hunan in the near future.