MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The detonation of mines planted by Ukraine in the border areas killed more than 50 Ukrainian children, and more than 120 were injured, Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Anna Kuznetsova said in an interview with TASS.

"Fearing the Russian offensive, the soldiers of the armed forces of Ukraine are mining their border territories. And only according to the latest information that we have been able to find, more than 50 children died in these explosions on their territory. More than 120 children were injured," she said.

Kuznetsova also noted that more than 15 children were injured in the detonation of Ukrainian antipersonnel mines in Russia.

"These are anti-personnel mines that are prohibited from being used against civilians. In other words, we are talking about violations not only of all articles of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. We are talking about constant violations of all international treaties that regulate military activities of the state in one way or another," the deputy added.

Kuznetsova said that she often visits Donbass and receives information directly from people. More than a thousand people were interviewed to collect evidence on the crimes of the Kiev regime.