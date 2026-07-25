Trump says he is ready to hear out Iranian officials to resolve conflict

WASHINGTON, July 25. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has stated that he would be willing to listen to proposals from Iranian representatives to resolve the ongoing conflict.

"By the way, they [Iranian authorities] are talking to us right now. They would like to make a deal. I don’t think they are ready, I don’t think it is time yet. But I am willing to listen [to them]. But they can’t have a nuclear weapon," Trump said Friday at a reception for the White House Correspondents' Association.

Iranian authorities have repeatedly stated that they do not seek to acquire nuclear weapons.

The US and Israel launched a military campaign against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding providing for an immediate cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon. However, on the night of July 8, the US resumed large-scale strikes against Iran, accusing Tehran of violating the terms of the agreement regarding the Strait of Hormuz.