Pakistan keeps up mediation efforts to resolve US-Iran conflict — ambassador

ASHGABAT, August 14. /TASS/. Pakistan continues to make mediation efforts to resolve the conflict between Iran and the United States, Pakistan's ambassador to Turkmenistan Faryal Leghari said.

"The civilian and military leadership of Pakistan, in particular Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal General Asim Munir, are working tirelessly to support mediation efforts aimed at a peaceful resolution of the conflict between the United States and Iran. Recognizing the enormous benefits of regional peace, we must continue to encourage dialogue, restore trust where relations have become strained, and hope that commendable mediation efforts will bring all parties involved closer to a just and lasting settlement," she said at a reception at the Pakistani embassy on the occasion of the country's Independence Day.

The diplomat also added that Pakistan highly appreciates Turkmenistan's policy of permanent neutrality and consistent support for peaceful dialogue. She said that it was in Islamabad where Turkmenistan's policy of neutrality was proclaimed, which was supported at the summit of the Organization for Economic Cooperation (ECO) in 1995.

"Pakistan also remains firmly committed to peace. We believe that differences should be resolved through diplomacy, dialogue, respect for international law and the sovereign equality of states," Leghari said.