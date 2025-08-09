Russia-US summit likely to address Arctic cooperation, expert says

NEW YORK, August 9. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States are likely to touch upon Arctic cooperation at their upcoming meeting, Troy Bouffard, director of the Center for Arctic Security and Resilience at University of Alaska Fairbanks told TASS.

"I think that a discussion of the Arctic will occur," he pointed out. "I think the most important factor of the Arctic region, for Russia and the United States especially, is to agree on conditions that will support and facilitate stability for the region. Russia prioritizes stability for the region - above all - as the other Arctic nations do, largely because this is the key to their top goal of supporting and developing use of the Northern Sea Route," the expert elaborated.

"As far as the purpose of the meeting, my instincts tell me that perhaps the circumstances and timing are right to negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war," Bouffard added.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he expected to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov confirmed later that the meeting was scheduled to be held in Alaska next Friday.