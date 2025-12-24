CHISINAU, December 24. /TASS/. Transnistria’s authorities have expressed concerns over Moldova’s ongoing militarization, despite the country’s declared neutrality and the European Union’s efforts to maintain a peaceful stance, Vitaly Ignatiev, the Foreign Minister of the unrecognized republic, said in an interview on a local television channel.

"You’ve often heard politicians from Moldova, Europe, and elsewhere emphasize their commitment to peace solutions," Ignatiev stated. "While we welcome such declarations, we observe that Moldova is actively militarizing. The European Peace Fund is providing weapons and military equipment."

This year, Moldova’s government - whose constitution affirms its neutrality - adopted a new military strategy that designates Russia as the primary threat. The strategy outlines plans to increase military expenditure to 1% of GDP, and to expand the armed forces by 30% to a total of 8,500 military personnel and 2,000 civilians. It also emphasizes rearming the military and transitioning to EU and NATO standards for training, alongside strengthening military cooperation with Ukraine.

The parliamentary opposition has voiced strong objections to the militarization and increased defense spending, citing economic difficulties. Meanwhile, concerns about Moldova’s escalating military capacity have been echoed by the authorities of Gagauzia, the unrecognized Transnistria region, and Russia, which maintains a peacekeeping presence along the Dniester River.