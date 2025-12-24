Silver overtakes Apple in market capitalization

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Silver’s market capitalization has reached $4.05 trillion, surpassing that of the US company Apple. As a result, silver has taken third place globally by market capitalization, according to data from Companiesmarketcap, a platform that calculates the market value of publicly traded companies, precious metals, cryptocurrencies, and exchange-traded funds.

Gold ranks first with a market capitalization of $31.393 trillion, followed by Nvidia in second place at $4.606 trillion. Ranking fourth and fifth, after being overtaken by silver, are Apple ($4.041 trillion) and Alphabet, Google’s parent company, with a market capitalization of $3.810 trillion.

Silver’s market capitalization is calculated by multiplying the current price of silver by the amount of silver estimated to have been mined to date - approximately 1,751,000 metric tons. These figures are approximate. A significant portion of silver has been lost or destroyed through industrial use, Companiesmarketcap noted.

As of 5:26 p.m. Moscow time, the price of the March 2026 silver futures contract on the Comex exchange, a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange, was up 1.26% at $72.03 per troy ounce. Since the beginning of the year, the futures price has risen nearly 2.5 times, gaining 148.38%.