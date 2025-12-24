Putin presents state awards to outstanding Russians in Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is handing out state awards at a gala event honoring the country’s elite in the Catherine Hall of the Kremlin.

Among the award recipients are renowned musicians and artists, as well as representatives of science and education, distinguished sports figures, healthcare workers, business people, farmers and others.

The Russian leader will present the highest Russian state honor, the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, to film director Nikita Mikhalkov. The order "For Merit to the Fatherland," 1st class, is being awarded, among others, to People’s Artist Yury Antonov and the Rector of MGIMO University, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Anatoly Torkunov.

Among those awarded the order "For Merit to the Fatherland," 3rd class, is journalist, television and radio host Vladimir Solovyov. The order "For Merit to the Fatherland," 4th class, is being awarded to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, as well as People’s Artist, pianist Denis Matsuev.

Additionally, the president will award the Order of Alexander Nevsky to TNT television channel director Tina Kandelaki. The honorary title "Honored Doctor of Russia" has been conferred upon the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, and the honorary title "People's Artist of Russia" to singer and head of the Sevastopol Opera and Ballet Theater, Ildar Abdrazakov.