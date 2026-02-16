Austria’s underground gas reserves below 40%

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Gas reserves in Austria’s underground gas storage facilities (UGS) have fallen below 40%, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data.

Gas reserves in UGS facilities of Austria, which is one of the European leaders in terms of storage capacity, were down at 39.8% as of February 14.

Other countries with leading gas storage capacity are also actively using up their accumulated fuel. UGS facilities are 23.95% full in Germany, 16% in the Netherlands, 24.5% in France, 51.1% in Italy.

Storage facilities are 33.9% full in Slovakia, 39.2% in Hungary, 37.5% in the Czech Republic, 42.3% in Romania, 47.2% in Bulgaria, 25.1% in Belgium, 30.7% in Denmark, 23% in Latvia, and 15.7% in Croatia.