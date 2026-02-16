Europe's transgender policies will lead to serious tragedy — top lawmaker

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The decisions of European politicians regarding gender affirmation issues and the expansion of transgender rights will lead to a great tragedy, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin stated on Monday.

"In October 2025, the European Commission presented a strategy outlining a course to abolish any age restrictions and medical conditions for gender transition. Today, in almost 20 European countries, there are none, or they are minimal. There's no need to explain how this will end. All these decisions will lead to a serious tragedy," Volodin wrote on his Max channel.

He noted that a few days ago, the European Parliament held debates on whether only biological women can become pregnant and give birth to children. "The voting results on this issue once again demonstrated the level of madness and degradation. The majority of the European Parliament believes that not only women, but also men can become pregnant (by recognizing transgender women as women and granting them equal rights and opportunities)," the State Duma chairman added.

According to Volodin, "a step toward complete moral decay" was also made in England, where schools received guidelines obliging teachers to address children as young as four according to the gender that reflects their identity.

"This European madness and obsession, unfortunately, will not stop. As long as the current politicians remain in power there — politicians who document their plans for the further transformation of people into surrogates in official documents," Volodin emphasized.

