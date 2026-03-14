Russia downs 280 Ukrainian drones during 10 hours on Saturday

MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 280 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over eight regions, including 47 drones flying toward Moscow, in a span of 10 hours on Saturday, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Between 11:00 a.m. Moscow time (8:00 a.m. GMT) and 9:00 p.m. Moscow time (6:00 p.m. GMT) on March 14, alert air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed 280 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the Bryansk, Kaluga, Belgorod, Tver, Smolensk, Kursk, Krasnodar, and Moscow regions, including 47 UAVs flying toward Moscow," the ministry specified.

Over the Bryansk Region alone, air defenses, Russia’s National Guard and the BARS-Bryansk brigade destroyed as many as 128 enemy fixed-wing UAVs, according to Governor Alexander Bogomaz.