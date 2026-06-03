IN BRIEF: Ukrainian drone attack on passenger bus kills seven civilians, injures 11 others

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Seven civilians were killed and 11 others were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on a passenger bus in Yenakiyevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Wednesday morning, DPR head Denis Pushilin said.

TASS has collected key details about the attack.

Drone attack

- Early on Wednesday morning, a passenger bus traveling from Moscow to Simferopol was hit by a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in Yenakiyevo in the DPR, Pushilin said.

- According to preliminary information, seven people were killed and 11 others sustained injuries of varying severity.

- The bus burned down following the attack, a TASS correspondent reported.

- Fragments of a drone that have not yet been identified by specialists were scattered around.

- The attack occurred as the bus was traveling along the empty road in downtown Yenakiyevo.

- Drone detectors reported reconnaissance drones over central Yenakiyevo, according to the TASS reporter.

Condition of those injured

- Ten people, including a child, have been hospitalized in moderate condition, Alexey Kuznetsov, an aide to the Russian health minister, said.

- A child born in 2016 was injured as a result of the attack, medics who had arrived at the scene told TASS.

Probe and reaction

- The Russian Investigative Committee (IC) has opened a criminal case, IC Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

- The IC is looking into the details of the crime and identifying those implicated.

- Officials in the Republic of Crimea are finding out if any Crimean citizens were among the casualties, Oleg Kryuchkov, advisor to the head of Crimea, told reporters.

- Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev condemned the attack as a heinous crime.

- People "on their way home, to their families or travelling on mundane business" came under attack, he noted.

- Those behind the deadly attack on passengers of the bus should be brought to justice under a wartime law, Chairman of the Zaporozhye Region’s Public Chamber Anton Bibarov-Gosudarev, told TASS.