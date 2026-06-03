Trump sees possibility for deal with Iran regardless of situation in Lebanon

WASHINGTON, June 4. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that an agreement with Iran is possible regardless of whether hostilities between Israel and the Hezbollah movement continue in Lebanon.

When asked by a reporter whether it will be possible to get a deal with Iran without seeing an Israeli cessation of their hostilities in Lebanon, Trump replied: "I think it would."

"We're trying to separate it," he continued. "It's a very different kind of a thing. <…> I'd like to have a separate thing, because it is, it is separate."

In his words, Washington recently held contacts with Hezbollah for the first time.

"We actually spoke with Hezbollah for the first time ever. We didn't know they spoke, and they agreed yesterday they're not going to shoot. Israel's not going to shoot. We're just going to see," he said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Al Mayadeen TV on Wednesday that the conflict between Iran and the United States will be resolved only if Israel ends its military operation in Lebanon.