Putin, Balitsky discuss Novorossiya highway control, countering Ukrainian drones

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russia has taken full control of energy facilities and the R-280 Novorossiya highway in the Zaporozhye Region, which links it to Crimea, as it will now be better able to protect the stretch from Ukrainian drones, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky told President Vladimir Putin.

He also said that the effectiveness of enemy drones is dwindling in the Zaporozhye Region thanks to improvements in air defense systems.

Putin supported the Union Project, an initiative by the mayors of major cities to build bus stops in Berdyansk, Zaporozhye Region, for the 200th anniversary of the city.

TASS collected key statements made at the meeting.

Better countering enemy drones

Balitsky said that the effectiveness of enemy drones has decreased in the Zaporozhye Region thanks to better air defense systems: "I can say, to the credit of the military, that the effectiveness of Ukrainian drones has significantly decreased. It should be noted that the means used are constantly being improved."

He also said that Russia had taken full control of energy facilities and the R-280 Novorossiya highway in the Zaporozhye Region, which connects it with Crimea: "All energy facilities have been taken under control. The R-280 highway, which supplies Crimea, is currently under full control. It should be noted that the means used [to protect against drones] are constantly being improved. There are new ways and new means that the Armed Forces [of Russia] are using."

Situation in Energodar

Balitsky said that the situation in Energodar in the Zaporozhye Region is difficult due to Ukrainian attacks, but it is under control: "Of course, the most important issue is the city of nuclear engineers. The situation is difficult, but it is absolutely under control."

He noted that Ukraine, failing at the front, is trying to "terrorize" the civilian population of Energodar and strike at civilian infrastructure: "The enemy, having no success at the front today, maybe I won't say it in diplomatic language, is terrorizing the civilian population: knocking out infrastructure, hitting pharmacies, hitting settlements related to life and security. The [Russian] armed forces are taking all measures to solve this problem today."

200th anniversary of Berdyansk

According to Balitsky, Berdyansk will celebrate its 200th anniversary this year and in preparation for the anniversary, a project has been launched to symbolically unite all of Russia: the mayors of major cities will create ethnic-style bus stops in Berdyansk representing their regions. The idea is to showcase each city through a unique design of the bus stop.

Balitsky asked Putin to lead this project.

Putin supported the Union Project: "Okay, I'll be happy to do it. It seems like it's really simple, but I think it will be interesting, really interesting. I'll be happy to support it."

According to Balitsky, 174 public transport stops are to be modernized in Berdyansk - 90 of them will be built at the expense of the mayors of Russian cities: "We are consolidating in the city of Berdyansk for a small amount of money, for example, for each region, but we are building an almost completely new tourist cluster, where everyone who has fought for our region and knows the city of Berdyansk as a tourist center can come and find a stop in their region."