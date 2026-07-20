Russia, North Korea intend to give extra impetus to cooperation — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. It is important for Moscow and Pyongyang to see how they can spur up their bilateral cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Today, our task, esteemed Comrade Minister, is to see which additional impetus can be given to cooperation both in the bilateral format and on what concerns regional and international security," he said at a meeting with visiting North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.

The top North Korean diplomat arrived in Russia on an official visit at Lavrov’ invitation, the Russian foreign ministry said earlier. On Sunday, she was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin. The meeting was also attended by Lavrov and Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov.