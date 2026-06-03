President-elect of UN General Assembly to visit Russia on June 7-9 — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. The president-elect of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, will visit Russia on June 7-9, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Moscow welcomes the intention of the president-elect to give priority to defending the interests of the Global South and East, to promote the rapid achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, to enhance the effectiveness of the General Assembly, and, more broadly, to help restore the UN’s central coordinating role in world affairs. The Russian side is committed to constructive and fruitful cooperation with Rahman, including during his official visit to Russia on June 7-9, 2026," the ministry noted.