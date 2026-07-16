UN, July 16. /TASS/. The UN Security Council will hold an informal meeting on Friday on the crimes of the Ukrainian government, called by Russia, said Russia’s Permanent Mission to the world organization.

"On July 17, at 10.00 a.m. New York time (2:00 p.m. GMT), an informal meeting of the members of the UN Security Council on the Arria formula, convened by Russia, will be held under the theme 'The Power of Terror: Crimes of the Kiev Regime in Ukraine and Beyond,'" the permanent mission said on Telegram.