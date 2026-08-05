MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron, calling for increased pressure on Russia, is effectively ordering the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks against the civilian population, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the French president’s statement.

The diplomat drew attention to Macron’s words that "the EU and its partners will continue to increase pressure on Russia and will not succumb to fatigue or intimidation."

"By calling for increased pressure on Russia, Macron is directly ordering the carrying out of terrorist attacks against the civilian population. France must know that its leadership is personally involved in terrorist activities against women and children," she told the publication kp.ru.