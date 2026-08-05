Geran drones strike five dry cargo ships at Nikolayev port, near Odessa

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian forces struck five dry cargo ships involved in delivering military supplies to the Ukrainian army using Geran drones, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On the evening of August 3 and on August 4, Geran-4 Seeker jet-powered drone crews struck five dry cargo ships in the Black Sea that were involved in delivering military supplies to the Ukrainian armed forces. The vessels were hit by precision drone strikes while at anchor, at the port of Nikolayev, and in the Black Sea operational area east and south of Odessa," the statement reads.

The ministry added that all designated targets had been hit, reducing the enemy’s ability to transport weapons, military equipment and other military supplies.