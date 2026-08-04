Indian ship comes under fire near Yemen, sailors rescued

NEW DELHI, August 4. /TASS/. An Indian ship came under fire near Yemen's territorial waters, while all the sailors were rescued, India’s Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said.

"Indian MSV Faize Noore Oliya has been hit by a projectile near Yemeni waters, causing the vessel to capsize and sink," he said on X.

"India strongly condemns this unprovoked attack on the defenseless mechanised sailing vessel. The safety of our people is our supreme priority & I am relieved to inform that ALL 14 seafarers (including 13 Indians) have been safely rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and brought to the Port of Mokha."

He instructed the government to take immediate measures in coordination with all departments to ensure the absolute safety of Indian sailors in the region and provide all necessary assistance to the rescued crew.