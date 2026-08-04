US-Iran deal could be reached as early as August 4-5 — Bessent

NEW YORK, August 4. /TASS/. The United States could reach an agreement with Iran within the next two days that would, among other things, help restore normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

"We are in talks with the Iranians, and I think there is a chance we may have a deal today or tomorrow to open the Strait and move towards a more normalized position in this conflict," he said on CNBC.

According to Bessent, the agreement would guarantee freedom of navigation through the waterway.