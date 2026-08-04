MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. In response to Vladimir Zelensky’s 40-day plan meant to put pressure on Moscow, the Russian Armed Forces have stepped up attacks on the enemy’s logistics and energy sectors, putting Ukraine in a critical situation, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) International Affairs Committee and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Leonid Slutsky told TASS.

"[The implementation of Zelensky’s plan] has led to Russia’s changing the nature of its special military operation, intensifying strikes on logistics hubs and the Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Warnings about red lines are long gone. Ukraine is systematically being cut off from weapons supply routes and risks facing its worst winter yet. And it was Zelensky who opened this 'portal to hell' for Ukrainians," said the politician.

He noted that, as part of the 40-day plan, the Kiev regime focused all its efforts on terrorist attacks against civilians, including a strike on a college in Starobelsk, a drone attack on a beach near Gelendzhik, and bombings of public transportation. "These monstrous, vile murders, completely unjustifiable, were committed for the sake of show for the Western public. The Kiev regime has adopted tactics of targeted terror and escalating war crimes in the name of preserving Zelensky’s dictatorship and funding it from European capitals," Slutsky stated.

At the same time, the lawmaker emphasized that Kiev has not achieved any success on the battlefield, and the Ukrainian armed forces have not made any progress on the front. "On the contrary, Russian troops are consistently advancing, liberating Russian land in Donbass," he said.