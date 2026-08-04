Senior Russian diplomat outlines conditions for Ukraine talks

ST. PETERSBURG, August 4. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to hold talks on Ukraine if Western countries adopt a constructive and responsible approach, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told TASS on the sidelines of the Third Russia-Kazakhstan Media Forum.

He added, however, that Russia had yet to receive substantive proposals from Western countries regarding the Ukraine issue.

TASS has compiled the key remarks made by the senior Russian diplomat.

Readiness for talks

Russia is open to negotiations on Ukraine: "We are always ready for talks, and we remain open to a negotiated settlement, as we have repeatedly demonstrated. It is the other side - Ukraine - that has either withdrawn from negotiations or imposed a ban on itself from engaging in talks, behaving inconsistently, to put it mildly."

If the West, namely "the camp of Ukraine’s sponsors, has recognized the need for an honest and constructive dialogue aimed at addressing the well-known root causes of the conflict, conditions could arise for communication."

"If not - if the other side shows no such readiness or willingness to ensure that the Kiev regime abides by the agreements reached by its Western sponsors with us - then we will continue our special military operation, seeking to tackle the underlying causes of the conflict through military means and acting in a precise and effective manner in order to reduce damage and save the lives of our people on both sides of the line of contact."

Western position

Russia has not received any constructive ideas from the West on the Ukraine issue: "On the contrary, the other side continues to use ultimatums, expecting success in the war of attrition and the hybrid war it is attempting to wage against Russia, including through economic means - dishonest methods aimed at gaining economic advantages through unfair competition and by abusing influence over international financial institutions and mechanisms."

Western leaders "sometimes sink to an absolutely unacceptable style of dialogue, one based on ultimatums, lecturing, and a harsh tone," driven by unfounded illusions that pressure tactics could influence Russia: "This, of course, is not going to happen."

Russia did not send any signals to the collective West via Kazakhstan on resolving the Ukraine conflict: "The reason is that we maintain direct contact and communication with those who are capable of influencing the Kiev regime. I cannot say that these forces hear us well, but we continue working in this direction."

Cooperation with Kazakhstan

Russia and Kazakhstan began efforts to integrate their e-commerce platforms before the Kiev regime’s barbarous actions, and the process continues: "The initiative to integrate our marketplaces was part of our economic agenda long before the recent developments, including the barbarous actions by the Kiev regime. We know that hundreds of thousands of suppliers from Kazakhstan are active on the Ozon and Wildberries platforms."

Russia-Kazakhstan cooperation is based "on a rich and deep history of interaction in all areas:" "This is facilitated by our long history of being part of the same state, our shared border - the longest in the world - as well as the tradition of maintaining strong economic ties."