Death toll from Venezuela earthquake rises to 6,125

CARACAS, August 4. /TASS/. The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Venezuela has risen to 6,125, according to a weekly bulletin published on the Telegram channel of President of the country's National Assembly Jorge Rodriguez.

According to the weekly update, 6,462 people were rescued during search-and-rescue operations, 60,992 people received medical treatment, 287 housing units were provided to those left homeless, and 43,679 structures were inspected and assessed, of which 41,624 had sustained damage.

The earthquake struck Venezuela on the evening of June 24. Two powerful tremors of magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 occurred about 40 seconds apart. Their epicenters were located about 10 km apart in Yaracuy state. The earthquake was followed by over 1,500 aftershocks.