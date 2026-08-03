New car sales in Russia up by 10% yoy in January-July reaching 815,100 units — ministry

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. New car sales in Russia for January-July 2026 increased by 10% year-on-year, reaching 815,100 units, the Industry and Trade Ministry said in a statement.

The domestically produced car market exceeded 516,000 units during the reporting period, representing a 26.5% increase compared to the same period last year.

"The share of Russian vehicles in January-July 2026 increased by more than 8 percentage points compared to the same period last year, reaching 63.4%," the ministry noted.

In January-July, sales of passenger cars increased by 13.3% to 732,100 units, sales of light commercial vehicles decreased by 17.2% to 48000, sales of trucks reached 29,300 (-6.7%), sales of buses totaled 5,700 buses (-3.5%).

The hybrid and electric vehicle market grew by 94.7% from January to July, reaching 70,200 units. The share of hybrid and electric vehicles produced in Russia reached 26.3%, compared to 11% for the same period last year. Electric and hybrid vehicles accounted for almost 9% of the overall new car market.

July results

In July, the new vehicle market in Russia totaled 135,000 vehicles, 0.3% higher than in July last year and 5.5% higher than in June this year. The market for new Russian-made vehicles totaled 85,200 (+13.7%). Sales of passenger cars increased by 1.2% year-on-year to 121,400, while the LCV market declined by 13% to 8,000. Sales of trucks and buses totaled 4,700 (+7.5%) and 812 units (-19.3%) respectably.