MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. More than 35 minors have died and around 300 more have been injured in Ukraine’s attacks since the beginning of this year, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large Rodion Miroshnik said.

"Deliberate strikes against children, their murder, and the wounding of children constitute an appalling war crime committed by Ukrainian monsters," the diplomat stated on his Telegram channel. "Since the beginning of the year, more than 35 minors have been killed and about 300 wounded" by the Kiev regime.

Earlier on Sunday, a 13-year-oil girl died and two more children were badly wounded after Ukraine’s targeted strike on a playground in the village of Printsevka in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region.