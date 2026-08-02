Two firefighting helicopters collide west of Athens, two die — TV

ATHENS, August 2. /TASS/. Two helicopters collided in Greece while fighting wildfires west of Athens, leaving two people dead, the Greek Skai television channel reported.

According to the television channel, one of the helicopters caught fire and crashed, while the other one made an emergency landing. The crew of the first helicopter contacted the operations center. Medics are rushing to the scene to evacuate the pilot and his assistant who received minor injuries. Rescuers have reached the second helicopter as well.

According to the documentonews.gr news portal, the second helicopter’s crew have died.

According to the Proto Thema newspaper, the helicopters were leased from Romani’s fire service. Both pilots are Romanian nationals while their assistants are Gtreeks.