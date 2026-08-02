DONETSK, August 2. /TASS/. The Donbass Dome air defense system and mobile fire teams have intercepted and neutralized nearly 140 Ukrainian drones over the past week, the Federal Security Service’s (FSB) department for the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said.

"During the past week, the Donbass Dome system and mobile fire teams prevented 138 enemy terror attacks. Ukrainian militants continue using the tactic of combined attacks on civilians and the republic’s infrastructure," it said.

Thus, according to it, Ukrainian troops tried to attack a power substation in Donetsk with the use of a FP-2 fixed-wing drone equipped with a FP-105 100 kg shrapnel-stuffed warhead. A Ukrainian Blyskavka drone with a shrapnel-stuffed warhead was intercepted in Makeyevka. Hornet, Darts, and Baton drones, also stuffed with shrapnel, were shot down near a railway hub near Shakhterskoye. In Gorlovka, Ukrainian terrorists tried to strike civilians at a market, near a boiler house, and residential quarters.

"Specialists intercepted the enemy drones, which were later rendered harmless by comb specialists. No damage was done to civilians and civilian infrastructure," it added.