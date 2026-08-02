US still has resources to fuel Ukraine conflict — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The United States still possesses the means to sustain the conflict in Ukraine, allowing it to continue its games and manipulations, Rodion Miroshnik, ambassador-at-large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told TASS.

"Do they still have the resources for this? Yes, they do. These are hostile resources: providing military data, intelligence, satellite tracking, and communications, as well as weapon sales, which the Americans can halt whenever they see fit--if they deem the conflict unprofitable or irrelevant to them," the diplomat said.

At the same time, he noted that, at present, keeping the conflict in Ukraine going benefits Washington.

"They are willing to play this game, periodically praising one side or the other. 'If you do not want to do as you are told, we will go and praise the other side,'" Miroshnik explained.