Mass demonstration for peace and against arms supplies to Ukraine marches in Berlin

BERLIN, August 1. /TASS/. Hundreds of people ignored rain and rallied near the Brandenburg Gate for peace and diplomacy and against the supply of weapons and further support to Ukraine, a TASS correspondent reports.

The action was organized by alliance "There are many of us" (Wir sind viele). The protesters demanded an immediate change in Germany's foreign and security policy, as well as the restoration of public peace. The participants held blue flags with the dove of peace, some came with the Russian tricolor.

The demonstrators advocate an unconditional cessation of any arms exports, oppose arms supplies to Ukraine, demand that further support for the Ukrainian and Israeli governments be stopped, and call for a diplomatic resolution of the conflicts. Some posters call for friendship with Russia.

The protesters also consider it unacceptable for the United States to use Ramstein Air Base to launch attacks on Iran.

A special stage was set up at the Brandenburg Gate, from which activists perform. The announced speakers include former Bundestag deputy Jurgen Todenhofer, actress and writer Gabriela Gysi, BSW MP Alexander King. After the opening rally, the crowd will march to Alexanderplatz Square and back.

King blasted the economic, social, and security policies of the German government aimed at militarization of the country. "We have a government that is destroying our economy, dismantling the welfare state, destroying democracy and dragging us into a war against Russia," the politician argued.

"We have a government that is changing our society, our country, Germany, with its military policy. It turns our welfare state into a military state," he said. King pointed out that next year the German federal government plans to spend more than 100 billion euros on the army, while reducing social benefits. This, according to him, does not meet the interests of Germans.

Before the start of the demonstration, a Bike Ride for Peace took place in the German capital. The bicycle column started at the Brandenburg Gate and finished there. Numerous Berlin police officers ensure safety of the demonstrators. According to the preliminary estimate of the organizers, several hundred people are taking part in the action.