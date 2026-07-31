Deal with Iran still possible — Trump

WASHINGTON, July 31. /TASS/. A peace deal between the United States and Iran is still possible, despite the resumed hostilities, US President Donald Trump said.

When asked by journalists if he thinks he can reach a deal with Iran amid the ongoing hostilities and despite his own remarks on this matter, he answered in the affirmative.

However, said that he is "losing faith in them (the Iranian authorities - TASS) because they do lie, and they do misrepresent" ongoing behind-the-scenes contacts between Washington and Tehran. According to Trump, several days ago, Iran delivered a missile strike against US forces in Jordan "in the midst of a negotiation."

"Well, I think we just want to win. You know, we just want to win. We're doing very well," he said, again claiming that serious damage has been done to Iran’s defense capabilities.

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding envisaging an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, the United States resumed large-scale attacks on Iran overnight to July 8, having accused it of breaching the existing agreements in what concerned the Strait of Hormuz.