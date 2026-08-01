Palestine to make decisions on collecting, storing weapons — Hamas

TUNIS, August 1. /TASS/. The issue of collecting and storing heavy weapons after the main provisions of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip have been implemented will be handled exclusively by the Palestinian side, Hamas' representative in Iran Khaled Qaddoumi told a TASS correspondent.

"As for heavy weapons, this issue is contingent upon the implementation of the main provisions of the ceasefire agreement: the humanitarian phase, the withdrawal of the Israeli army, the delivery of reconstruction materials, and the commencement of work by the national committee, which will exercise political and administrative control over the Gaza Strip, assume responsibility for reconstruction, and subsequently prepare for elections. After that, the Palestinian side will be responsible for collecting and storing weapons. This is a national issue, and no one other than the Palestinians - whoever they may be - has the right to interfere in it," the spokesman noted.

According to Qaddoumi, Hamas’ position on heavy weapons reflects a pan-Palestinian consensus, not just the movement’s viewpoint. "This position is not just Hamas’ position, nor is it that of a single faction; rather, it is a pan-Palestinian consensus," he emphasized. "This confirms our consistent and forward-thinking position aimed at protecting the lives of our children and people, ensuring Palestinians can live with dignity, and preventing another war of annihilation," the Hamas spokesman added.

Qaddoumi recalled that, after US President Donald Trump presented his proposal for peace and an end to the war, Hamas participated in negotiations but refused to discuss disarmament until the political conditions for a settlement were met. "They wanted to discuss disarmament, but we said that disarmament cannot be discussed as long as the occupation continues and a political solution for our Palestinian people has not been reached," he emphasized.