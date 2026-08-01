Ukrainian military carries out 39 attacks on residential areas in DPR in past day

DONETSK, August 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military carried out 39 attacks on residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past day, leaving ten civilians injured, the regional government’s department recording Ukraine’s war crimes said in a statement.

"Thirty-nine attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces were recorded <...> in the past 24 hours. Ten civilians were reported injured," the statement reads.

According to the department, the Ukrainian military launched a total of 39 projectiles, damaging six civilian infrastructure facilities, a trolleybus, a long-distance bus, several trucks and cars.