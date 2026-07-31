Hamas says disarmament depends on complete withdrawal of Israel from Gaza

TUNIS, July 31. /TASS/. Palestinian radical movement Hamas’ disarmament depends on Israel's fulfillment of all points of the agreement, including a complete withdrawal of troops from the Gaza Strip and the cessation of attacks, Hamas said on Telegram.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that an agreement had been reached to disarm Hamas formations fully.

"The inclusion of heavy weapons in the framework of the agreement was linked to a complete cessation of all forms of aggression, the withdrawal of troops from the Gaza Strip, and the fastest reconstruction," it said.

Hamas also mentioned the start of the work of an administrative committee, the deployment of international forces and "guarantees of the rights to self-determination, the creation of an independent Palestinian state" as conditions. "The implementation of the second phase of the agreement depends on [Israel's] commitment to fulfilling all the provisions of the first phase," it said.