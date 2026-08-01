US sees profits as key foreign policy goal, Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Foreign policy is like a major game of chess in which the United States seeks to make profits at every turn, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"This entire process should be viewed as a major game of chess taking place on a large chessboard. Every move is followed by counteraction and efforts to pursue certain goals and strategies. What is happening in different parts of the chessboard should be viewed through different lenses. The American lenses can change, but the key one - at least in the current situation - is about profits," the diplomat said.

According to Miroshnik, the United States is doing everything possible to preserve and strengthen its hegemony. "The Americans can see the growing importance of energy resources. 'You have oil — we’re coming for you!' They first went after Venezuela and then Iran. They are also in favor of isolating Russia in terms of energy trade," he added.